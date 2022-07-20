30 Engeneering Colleges In Karnataka Will Be Upgraded In Global Standards In Five Years

According to C N Ashwath Narayan, the minister for higher education in Karnataka (RETE), 30 engineering colleges in the Karnataka, including 14 government colleges, have been chosen for the Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence. In five years, the RETE hopes to transform a chosen group of engineering colleges around the state into technical colleges of international calibre.



He said that the Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence has chosen thirty colleges from around the state. These fall into the incubation, accelerator, and Super-30 categories, respectively. In districts without government colleges, private colleges have been chosen.

After receiving the report on the Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence (RETE) from the influential committee led by professor Karisiddappa, vice chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Narayan spoke with media and explained the terms regarding the colleges and their upgradation. According to the minister, the RETE will make it possible to offer high-quality engineering education in each district in the state.

Narayan claims that in five years, the RETE hopes to transform a few of the state's engineering colleges into technical institutions of international standing.

In addition, the minister's office announced that Visvesvaraya Technological University, industry, and the government will collaborate to establish the Regional Ecosystem For Technical Excellence.