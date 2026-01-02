30 families evicted from ‘gomala’ land still homeless after 3 months

Davanagere: Thirty families who were evicted from gomala (grazing) land by the district administration in Davanagere continue to remain homeless even three months after the eviction, triggering anger and protest against officials. The families allege that despite assurances of rehabilitation, no permanent shelter has been provided and no senior official has visited them to assess their condition.

The affected families, who claim they have been living in the area since their fathers’ and grandfathers’ time, possess valid voter identity cards and ration cards. However, they now have no roof over their heads. After being shifted to a refugee centre following the eviction, they were later asked to vacate that facility as well. With no alternative arrangements in place, the families are now sitting in protest outside the refugee centre gates, expressing frustration and helplessness.

The eviction drive was carried out in the early hours of October 11 last year at the Turchaghatta refugee centre limits. The district administration, along with the Davanagere City Corporation and taluk authorities, demolished more than 30 houses located on gomala land at Shiramagondanahalli near Lokikere Road, under heavy police security. Officials stated at the time that the land belonged to a park and could not be encroached upon.

Jayanna, one of the affected residents, said, “All 30 of our families had built houses on gomala land in Ravindranath Nagar. Officials told us it was park land and demolished our homes. They promised to provide land and houses and kept us in a refugee centre temporarily.

But till today, no one has spoken to us or given us houses. We met the commissioner, who asked us to wait for a few days. We stayed in a temple for some time but were sent away from there too. Now even the refugee centre authorities are asking us to leave. We don’t know where to go.”

Responding to the allegations, City Corporation Commissioner Renuka told that efforts are underway to provide housing to the evicted families. “We have cleared over 30 houses built on gomala land. Steps are being taken to rehabilitate them. Land has been identified near SOG Colony for providing shelter. We have sought just two days’ time, and the families have agreed. Currently, they are staying at the refugee centre, and the issue will be resolved within two days,” she said.

Meanwhile, the protesting families have demanded immediate and concrete action, stating that repeated assurances without relief have pushed them into extreme distress. The situation has once again raised questions about rehabilitation measures and accountability in eviction drives carried out in the name of development.