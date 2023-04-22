30-yr-old wheelchair bound gym trainer regains mobility 3yrs after surgery

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Cunningham successfully performed a complex knee replacement surgery on a 30-year-old patient who had been wheelchair-bound for the past three years post a serious accident. Earlier the patient had undergone multiple surgeries at various hospitals in North Karnataka, which were ineffective, resulting in bony ankylosis of the knee joint (stiffness of joint due to abnormal adhesion and rigidity of the bones of the joint), which made it impossible for him to move his knee. Owing to the additional ankle fusion due to previous surgeries, the patient was unable to walk even with the support of a walker.

After thorough examination of the patient, Dr. Raghu Nagaraj, Director of Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement Surgeon, recommended knee replacement surgery. The procedure was challenging due to poor skin condition on the knee surface, weakened bones resulting from immobility and a fused thigh and leg bone resulting in zero movement of the knee.

Explaining the procedure Dr. Raghu Nagaraj, Director of Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, said, "The surgery lasted for about 2.5 hours where the fused knee joint was removed and replaced with an artificial knee joint. The surgical team also used a stem to support the fractures, which helped restore the strength of the bone. Performing a knee replacement after joint bone fusion is an extremely challenging procedure, especially in this case where the patient had multiple fractures and prior surgeries. However, we were able to restore his mobility and improve his quality of life. We are glad that the patient has made a full recovery, and he is now able to walk again with the assistance of single crutch. We are hopeful that he will be able to walk independently in a month's time."

The Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore, Akshay Oleti said, "The successful surgery is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the team at Fortis Hospital Cunningham. Fortis Healthcare is known for its state-of-the-art facilities and skilled medical professionals. We are delighted to see the patient recover successfully and walk independently after three years of physical and psychological trauma. The team is committed to providing patients with the best possible care and will continue to push the boundaries of medical science to improve the lives of the patients."