30th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) begins

Bengaluru: The 30th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) opened with the Austrian film Happy, directed by Sandeep Kumar, at the Alliance Française de Bangalore. The screening received an enthusiastic response from Bengaluru audiences. The Bengaluru chapter of the festival will showcase 25 acclaimed European films in 26 languages—stories that explore themes of identity, familial ties, courage, shared humanity, and finding hope, to name a few. EUFF 2025 in Bengaluru will take place from November 7 -15 across three venues—Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan Bangalore, Alliance Française de Bangalore, and Suchitra Film Society—before travelling to Hyderabad for its concluding chapter.

“We’re delighted to bring the 30th European Union Film Festival to Bengaluru—a city that has always celebrated culture, creativity, and global storytelling,” said Ewa Suwara, Deputy Head of the European Union Delegation to India. “Opening the Bengaluru chapter with Happy beautifully captures the spirit of EUFF 2025—a festival that celebrates resilience, diversity, and the shared human experience that unites us across borders. We hope audiences here will discover new perspectives, voices, and emotions through this vibrant showcase of European cinema for the next few days.

Festival curator Artur Zaborski said, “Each year, EUFF grows into a deeper celebration of storytelling and cultural empathy. Bengaluru’s audiences have a remarkable appetite for cinema that provokes thought and emotion, and this year’s line-up captures just that — courage, humour, and humanity from across Europe. Opening with Happy feels symbolic; it embodies the spirit of crossing boundaries and discovering common ground through film. We’re excited to see how Bengaluru connects with these stories before EUFF continues its journey to Hyderabad.”