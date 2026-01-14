34 suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in city

In a major crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants, police in Bengaluru’s Electronic City subdivision have detained a total of 34 persons suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The operation was carried out over the past one week based on specific intelligence inputs, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, coordinated raids were conducted across multiple police station limits within the Electronic City subdivision. More than seven suspects were detained from the Electronic City police station limits, 16 from Hebbagodi police station limits, and 10 from Begur police station limits. The suspects are accused of entering India illegally from Bangladesh and allegedly residing in the city using forged identity documents.

Preliminary investigations suggest that several of the detained individuals were using fake passports, Aadhaar cards and other documents to establish their identity and remain in the country. Police said many of them were living in sheds attached to scrap godowns, while some were working in apartments and industrial areas. A few others were reportedly engaged in rag-picking activities during the night to earn their livelihood.

All the detained suspects have been produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for verification of documents and nationality. Electronic City subdivision police stated that further legal action will be initiated based on the FRRO’s findings and confirmation of their immigration status.

In a separate operation, police also detained two Nigerian nationals who were found to be staying illegally despite the expiry of their visas. The two were identified as Doveyaro (34) and Manuel Najubi (32). They were apprehended from Haragadde village in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban district. Jigani police launched the operation following complaints about suspected Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the area, during which the Nigerian nationals were found.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara clarified allegations regarding the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Kogilu Layout. He stated that there were no Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in the area. “We have obtained and verified the list of residents living there. There are no Bangladeshi nationals in that list. Claims suggesting otherwise are far from the truth,” the Home Minister said.

Police officials said such drives will continue across Bengaluru to identify and act against foreigners staying in the country without valid documents.

They added that strict action will be taken as per law against those found to be staying illegally, while genuine residents

need not panic.