353 children remain out of school in Chamarajanagara

Chamarajanagara: In the border district of Chamarajanagara, 353 children are currently out of school, leading to the closure of 13 schools due to zero admissions. The region, known for its educational backwardness, faces challenges in attracting students to government schools despite various government schemes.

A recent survey conducted by the Education Department in October and November highlighted the grim situation, revealing that 353 children, including 159 boys and 109 girls, have dropped out of school. Despite government initiatives aimed at increasing enrollment, parents’ reluctance to send their children to school remains a primary reason. Some families, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, opt not to educate their children. The survey also identified 84 students who lack self-interest in attending school.

In response to the findings, the Education Department is formulating an action plan to reintegrate these children into the education system. A residential bridge course has been initiated in the hills of Biligiriranganatha , and efforts are underway to encourage the re-admission of children who have dropped out of school. The department emphasizes the need for special privileges and focused development in schools in the border district to attract and retain students.