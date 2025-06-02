36 Identified for Externment in Dakshina Kannada Over Communal Offences

Mangaluru: Authorities in Dakshina Kannada have initiated the process of externment against 36 individuals with a record of involvement in communal offences across the coastal Karnataka district.

The district police, in coordination with the administration, have compiled the list based on repeated violations of law and order linked to communal tensions. Recommendations have been submitted to the Deputy Commissioner for further action under provisions of the Karnataka Police Act.

Officials said the individuals were identified following reports from multiple police stations, including Bantwal Rural, Bantwal Town, Vitla, Puttur Town, Puttur Rural, Uppinangady, Punjalkatte, Belthangady, Sullia, and Bellare.

“These individuals have been involved in offences that disturb communal harmony, including cases of unlawful assembly and incitement,” a senior police officer said. “Many are habitual offenders. Their continued presence in sensitive areas poses a risk to public order.”

The externment process, once approved, would prohibit the individuals from entering the district for a fixed period—typically six months to one year. The aim is to prevent a repeat of communal disturbances in areas that have witnessed such incidents in the past.

The final decision on each case will be taken by the district magistrate after reviewing the police reports and affording the individuals an opportunity to respond, if applicable.

Dakshina Kannada, a district with a history of periodic communal flare-ups, has seen increased law enforcement focus on preventive measures in recent months.