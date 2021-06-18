5,983 new Covid cases, 138 deaths in Karnataka 

Bengaluru: Karnataka clocked 5,983 new cases of Covid-19 and 138 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 27.90 lakh and the toll to 33,434, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 10,685 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,10,157.

Out of 5,983 new cases reported on Thursday, 1,209 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,510 discharges and 17 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is 1,46,726.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.77 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.30 per cent.

Out of 138 deaths reported today, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban 17, Dakshina Kannada and Davangere 11, Dharwad 9, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,209, Dakshina Kannada 679, Mysuru 596, Hassan 424, Mandya 309, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,01,963, followed by Mysuru 1,60,393 and Tumakuru 1,13,206.

Cumulatively a total of 3.22 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,58,442 were tested on Thursday alone.