`6 cr cash seized from the residence of BJP MLA’s son

Bengaluru: The Lokayukta raid on Channagiri MLA Madalu Virupakshappa's son Madal Prashant has taken another turn. It is reported that Rs 6 crore in cash was seized from Madal Prashant's house.

Lokayukta's anti-corruption squad raided the house of Prashant Madal on Thursday and found a huge amount of money. The search continued till late night. Madalu Virupakshappa, an MLA from Channagiri in Davangere district, is the Chairman of state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which manufactures Mysore sandal soap. His son Prashant is Chief Accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). He demanded a bribe of more than Rs 80 lakh from a contractor and while getting an advance payment of Rs 40 lakh in the office at Crescent Road, he fell into the trap of Lokayukta red handed.

MLA Madal Virupakshappa has resigned from the post of KSDL president following the arrest of his son Madal Prashant as a Lokayukta attack. He has written a resignation letter to the Chief Minister about this and said, "I have nothing to do with the Lokayukta attack." This is a conspiracy against me and my family. However, he said that he is resigning as a moral responsibility due to the accusations against me.

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil says five persons have been arrested and totally Rs 8.12 cr cash was recovered from the office and home of Prashanth Madalu. BJP MLA Madalu Virupakshappa is also named in the FIR as an accused.