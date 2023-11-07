7-hour power to be supplied to irrigation pump sets: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 7 hours of electricity will be supplied to irrigation pump sets in the state. Speaking at a press conference held after the Energy Department's progress review meeting on Monday. CM Siddaramaiah said, We had earlier announced to provide electricity to the irrigation pumpsets for seven hours as there is a shortage of electricity in the state. Some people said that 5 hours of electricity in three phases is enough. For that, an instruction was given to provide electricity in 3 phase for 5 hours.

Farmers of Raichur, Koppal, Bellary, Yadgiri met and requested that 5 hours supply of electricity is not enough because of paddy cultivation, 7 hours should be provided. As sugarcane and paddy have been harvested, it has been notified that electricity will be provided for 7 hours in this part. He said that it was decided in today's meeting that it would be possible to provide 7 hours instead of 5 hours of electricity which was being given to the remaining parts.

There are thermal units in Raichur and Bellary and the state is generating electricity through thermal, hydroelectric and solar. The thermal unit is generating 1000 mega watt. From about 2400 to 3200 MW, power generation has increased. 450 MW is generated due to sugarcane milling primarily co-generation. 150 MW will be saved for Karnataka in Kudlagi and more electricity will be available as it is being purchased. So from today we are providing 7 hour electricity to the pumpsets. Electricity is not being cut for industries and households. The government itself has given the electricity subsidy for the pumpsets. He said that Rs 13100 crore has been provided in the budget.

Bhagya Jyoti, Kutir Jyoti had a limit of 18 units. Our government had increased it to 40 units earlier. After this Gruha Jyoti, Bhagya Jyoti, Kutira Jyoti, Amrut Jyoti have been added under Griha Jyoti scheme and it has been decided to provide free electricity to 58 units.

389.66 crores were outstanding under Bhagya Jyoti, Kutir Jyoti, Amrut Jyoti schemes. Due to the arrears, it was difficult to give free under Gruha Jyoti. Hence the due amount is being waived off at one time. No need to pay any more dues. It was decided in the meeting that the government will bear the cost of electricity and water for government primary schools and junior colleges as announced on November 1. This decision has been taken after calculating that there will be no rain till the next monsoon. He said that it has been calculated till the end of July.