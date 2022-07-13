84 Prisoners From Karnataka Will Be Released Under Special Remission

On August 15, as part of the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, hundreds of prisoners will be released from jail. Karnataka is also participating in the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," which is being observed nationwide by the Central government. More than 15,000 convicts are kept in the prison where almost 100 prisons, which include central, district, open, and taluk-level jails. The state prisons department has chosen 84 prisoners who will be released in the first round who are not serving life sentences.



About 10,000 detainees are under awaiting trial. Reducing prison sentences is a decision made at the state level by the home department screening committee. The state cabinet then recommends it to the governor for final authorization. All state governments have been instructed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to commute the sentences of inmates in their jurisdictions who meet specific requirements.

According to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, the 84 identified inmates, including four women inmates, meet the MHA's requirements. He stated that 81 of the 84 prisoners have served the majority of their sentences. Within the next 15 days, they will finalise the names and the list. The day of their release is August 15, 2022. More inmates will be released on January 26, 2023, and August 15, 2023, respectively, during the second and third phases.

According to the rules, the eligibility criteria include those who have served 50% of their sentences and are female, transgender, 50 years or older, male, 60 years or older, physically disabled inmates who have served 50% of their terms, terminally ill inmates. Those inmates who have served their sentences but are still in jail because they haven't paid their fines, and young inmates age 18 or younger are all eligible, reported The News Indian Express.