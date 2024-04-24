9 Padma awardees: Burns survivor, disabled achiever, wheel-chair bound educationist awarded

Bengaluru: Karnataka has nine recipients of the prestigious Padma awards. Reputed industrialist and philanthropist Sitaram Jindal received the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. The 90-year-old veteran industrialist is promoting naturopathy through Jindal NatureCure Institute in Bengaluru.

The list of Padma Shri awardees comprises names of a burn survivor turned surgeon, a disabled sportsperson, and a wheelchair-bound educationist. 72-year-old burns surgeon Prema Dhanraj was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award. She is a pioneer in the field of reconstructive surgery and has operated on 25,000 burn victims. A burn survivor herself, she committed herself to the welfare of burn victims.

K. Rajanna who lost both his hands and legs to polio got the Padma Shri for his contributions the field of social work. Sridhar Makam Krishnamurthy received the Padma Shri award for his achievements in the field of Literature and Education. The 69-year-old wheelchair-bound Educationist and Administrator made important contributions to the nation’s education policies.

Chandrashekar Channapatna Rajannachar has achieved the feat for free treatment for mental diseases. The 75-year-old veteran psychiatrist is providing free mental health treatment to 50,000 patients and trained 20,000 professionals.

59-year-old Anupama Hoskere conferred with Padma Shri for contributions in the field of Art. She is a puppetry artist promoting ‘Dhaatu Puppetry’ for over three decades in Karnataka and other places. Anupama Hoskere has performed in international puppet festivals, trained puppeteers globally.

Famous sports person Rohan Machanda Bopanna popularly known as Rohan Bopanna has won the Padma Shri award in Sports. The 43-year-old veteran tennis player is currently Doubles World Number 1.

66-year-old Somanna has been awarded Padma Shri for Social Work. A tribal welfare worker from Mysuru, he has been working for the upliftment of the Jenu Kuruba forest-dwelling community for four decades. Shashi Soni has been honoured with the Padma Shri for her contributions to Trade and Industry.