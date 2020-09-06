9k Covid cases in Karnataka, state tally at 3.89 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka registered 9,746 more Covid cases raising the state's tally to 3.89 lakh even as 9,102 more patients recovered from the virus, an official said on Saturday.

"On Saturday, 9,746 new positive cases are reported and 9,102 persons have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru reported 3,093 more cases raising the city tally to 1.44 lakh, of which 41,479 were active. The highest number of coronavirus cases in the southern state were concentrated in Bengaluru. As many as 128 more patients died of the virus increasing the statewide toll to 6,298.

However, on a positive note 9,102 more patients have recovered from the virus raising the number of recoveries to 2.83 lakh. Of 3.89 lakh, 99,617 were active cases while 769 were in the ICU. As many as 34 out of total 128 deaths reported on Saturday were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Mysuru (12), Dakshina Kannada (9), Dharwad and Shivamogga (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari (5), Chikkamagaluru, Mandya and Udupi (4).

Most of the dead were either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,093, followed by Mysuru (790), Belagavi (473), Davangere (395), Dakshina Kannada (377), Ballari (366), Hassan (347), Shivamogga (346), Mandya (246), and Koppal (243). Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,44,757 infections, followed by Ballari (23,404) and Mysuru (21,394). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops with 1,01,152, followed by Ballari (18,217) and Mysuru (14,064). A total of 32,73,871 samples were tested so far, out of which 76,761 were tested on Saturday alone. Among the samples tested today, 35,530 were rapid antigen tests.