 A Muslim Officer In Karnataka Led Installation Of Ganesha Idol At Police Station

Many eyes were drawn to J. M. Kalimirchi, a police inspector at Hubballi's Gokul Road Police Station, as he led the station's police workers in the installation of a Ganesha idol while holding a figurine of the Hindu god in his palm and wearing a saffron hat. Additionally, the Inspector has been found doing this before. He was the front-runner to have Ganesha installed at his police station even in 2021.



At a time when many regions of Karnataka are roiling with the opposite problems, his action has drawn plaudits from all across and been compared to a wonderful example of spreading religious unity.

According to Inspector Kalimirchi, community peaceis urgently needed. He never shied away from celebrating Hindu holidays. He mentioned that hewas born a Muslim. But when heleave hishouse, he isjust an Indian. He is from a small village in the Koppal district where the Ganesha holiday is jointly observed by Hindus and Muslims. Police work may prevent me from attending certain festivals, but healways make a point of going home to hisvillage to take part in the annual fair at the temple.

Meanwhile, the last time Kalimirchi was in the news, it was when he oversaw the construction of a shrine next to his police station at the request of the community. More recently, he risked his life to rescue trapped workers from a sparkle candle manufacturing facility that caught fire. In the unfortunate and illegally run plant, six workers perished in a two-week period from burn injuries. Three lives were able to be saved because to the police officer.

Kalimirchi is from the village of Mangur in the Koppal district, where Hindus have long been observed adhering to Dargah customs. Many Muslims go to temples and participate in yearly fairs. People from both communities pull the temple chariot in many areas of North Karnataka.