A party without leader resorting to old habit of undoing people's mandate in K'taka: Congress on BJP

Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP after one of the Congress MLAs in Karnataka accused the saffron party of approaching him to defect, saying that a party without a leader or an agenda is resorting to its old habit of undoing the people’s mandate and it should first find a Leader of Opposition in Karnataka and a state party president.

Slamming the BJP, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C.Venugopal in a post on X, formerly Twitter said, "A party without a leader or an agenda is resorting to their old habit of undoing the people's mandate. Under the supervision of their masters in Delhi, Karnataka BJP is making yet another laughable attempt of destabilising our Karnataka government."

"But our INC (Congress) MLAs are die hard loyalists and this government is receiving widespread praise for its speedy delivery of guarantees. Maybe they should find a LOP and party president first?" Venugopal said taking a pot shot at the BJP.

He also attached a news report claiming that Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) on Friday said a team of three BJP leaders is approaching lawmakers with offers to defect, a charge denied by the saffron party.

The Congress-JD(S) government collapsed in 2019 after the operation Lotus in Karnataka when 17 of the MLAs deserted and joined the BJP.