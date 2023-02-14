A tiger Attacks And Murders Two Relatives Twice In 15 hours

Raju 65 years old who was a relative of Chetan old was fatally mauled by the same tiger in south Kodagu less than 15 hours later, shocked the entire region. At the time of the tragedy, Raju had travelled to the burial to pay his respects. After Chetan was killed by the tiger in K Badaga village's Churikadu estate limits on Sunday evening, Raju, a native of Panchavalli in Hunsur, arrived in the area.



Raju, who was staying with his son Rajesh, an estate labourer employed at the private estate, attended Chetan's funeral services there. Around 7.30 am on Monday, Raju was attacked by the huge cat as he left his home in the estate to attend to his natural needs. He was ambushed by the tiger as soon as he entered the house's verandah.

Raju was taken away by the tiger in front of a helpless Rajesh. As the tiger fled the area as a result of the uproar and leaving Raju's body behind, Rajesh and a few other family members grabbed knives and swords and followed after it.

Chetan was also killed on Sunday night at the same location during a similar attack by the same tiger. They were both from the Jenukuruba neighbourhood.Villagers who were upset with the forest department came in large numbers and demonstrated. That order to shoot-at-sight was demanded. Foresters, according to Virajpet MLA KG Bopaiah, were allegedly missing at night and didn't show up until after the incidents.

BN Murthy, a member of the Kodagu CCF, has camped nearby. In order to capture the tiger, a team of 150 foresters has been sent in with 20 guns and 12 trucks.