AAP announces Delhi- style freebies in Karnataka

The AamAadmi Party (AAP) tries to smuggle its freebie culture to Karnataka but this time, targeting the unemployed youth of the state among other promises. The catch in this announcement however, is that the party has to be voted into power. In a media interaction conducted in Bengaluru on Tuesday, AAP leaders announced a few poll promises that they think could help them win the elections. The party leaders also claimed that they will be fielding candidates in all of the 224 assembly constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections. A press note handed by the party said, "Over the past decade, AamAadmi Party has been known for its revolutionary projects in healthcare, education, and power transmission among others. We have issued guarantee cards to voters. In all the states that we have won, we have issued report cards of the Government policies so that the voters could compare the report cards with the guarantee cards."





Just like the AAP's modus operandi in Delhi, AAP has promised free electricity to the tune of 300 units per month per household in Karnataka. Another scheme that the party has announced is Rs. 3,000 unemployment benefit to unemployed youth till they are employed. The party has also claimed that if they are voted to power in Karnataka, the loans of farmers will be waived off while quality education and healthcare will be free of cost. The party also claimed in their poll promise that contractual employees will be made permanent employees. While the people of Karnataka have been offered a variety of different schemes and freebies, could the broom bearing party conduct a clean sweep in Karnataka with these promises?.



