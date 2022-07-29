AAP demands action against IAS officer for ‘dabbling’ in politics 

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded that the government should take action against B H Anil Kumar, additional chief secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD), for 'indulging' in politics despite being an IAS officer.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP's new state office, the party's state media convener Jagdish V Sadam said, "Anil Kumar, who is retiring on July 31, is bringing disrepute to the Civil Services by indulging in active politics even before his retirement. He is campaigning for the 2023 Assembly elections from Koratagere constituency as the BJP's candidate. This is a clear violation of Rule 3 and 5 of the All India Services Rules, 1968."

"The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, seeking action against Anil Kumar. The AAP will protest if he contests the elections as he is misusing power and influencing the people.

The government should order a thorough judicial inquiry into Anil Kumar's favouritism, misuse of power and irregularities committed in contract works," he said. AAP's Tumkur district in-charge Vishwanath said, "Anil Kumar misused his power and gave several contracts from the Public Works Department to BJP workers in Koratagere constituency. Contracts worth crores of rupees are of poor quality. People's tax money has gone into the pockets of BJP workers. The Election Commission should restrain him from contesting elections. The election candidature he is going to file should be rejected."