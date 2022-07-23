AAP to contest in all wards for BBMP election

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to contest elections in all wards of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Candidates search committee is formed to encourage common man to participate in the elections.

Speaking to the media persons, AAP state president Prithvi Reddy said, "We will soon be celebrating 75 years of independence. However, it is unfortunate that now the democracy in our country has been reduced to "of a group of exclusive people, by a group of exclusive people and for a group of exclusive people"

"Delhi state honest governance has set a model for rest of the country and now, Punjab has also created a corruption-free governance. Why can this not be implemented in Bengaluru? It is possible to have this set up in Bengaluru. For this we must throw out the corrupt 40% commission government. Bengaluru has a population of over 1 crore and we are ruled by a few dishonest and corrupt individuals. They are raiding on our future." Prithvi Reddy said.

"We invite and welcome anyone who love our people and protect and love our city. We welcome everyone - Be it activists who are fighting for lakes, activists who work to protect Bengaluru's green cover, anyone fighting for good schools for kids and government hospitals for poor, or those who fight for pothole free roads or competent leaders from other political parties whose hard work and commitment for their people is always ignored. People should come forward for Bengaluru. One step forward by the people will increase our strength. We all can together save Bengaluru" said Prithvi Reddy. "Over the past few years AAP Karnataka has been the sole opposition in our state and has been the only party that has raised voice against corruption, injustice and misgovernance of BJP government in our state.

Today, the Aam Admi Party has its presence across the city and has been actively helping people with their problem and drawing everyone's attention to the problems in the city. Traditional parties have been doing politics all these days with money power and muscle power and focused on family politics" "As a part of the "One Chance to Kejriwal" campaign, a Candidate Search Committee has been formed under the leadership of Party's state secretary B T Naganna. Suresh Rathod, Kushala Swamy, Fariduddin Shariff and Sachith Sahani are the members of this committee. Through this AAP is to invite common people, youth, women, advocates and people from different walks of life to fight and win elections.