Absence of state highway embankments puts houses at risk

Mangaluru: In the aftermath of a tragic accident in a remote village within Vittla Hobli, Dakshina Kannada district last week, concerns have been raised about the safety standards of state highways and major district roads. During the mishap, a pick-up truck lost control on the State Highway, veering off the road and overturning into a ravine, tragically crushing a nearby house and resulting in the death of its lone inhabitant, a middle-aged lady. Although such incidents may appear rare, they underscore the need for reinforcing highway construction standards.

To address the safety concerns, the PWD can direct state highways to install steel barricades at these vulnerable spots. In Dakshina Kannada district, specifically in Belthangady, Puttur, and Sullia taluks, about 45 such locations urgently demand attention from the authorities.

Unlike national highways that adhere to stringent safety norms, state highways often lack proper safety measures, leaving open dangerous gaps along the roadside. Officials from the State Highways division of the Public Works Department (PWD) disclosed that there are more than 80 such spots in the coastal areas alone, and possibly more scattered throughout the state. Acquiring these declared lands requires elaborate processes even for government agencies like PWD and State Highways.

According to the officials, regulations dictate that no human dwellings, villas, houses, or cattle sheds should be within 40 meters of the road’s center. If the terrain is undulating with ravines, drops, and slopes, it becomes mandatory for the department to erect steel barricades until the road reaches stable ground. Failure to clear encroachments before road construction can lead to land-related issues.

An encouraging example is the Sampaje-Madikeri road, previously a state highway, which was widened and upgraded to national highway standards. Multiple hazardous spots were cleared during the process, resulting in a significant reduction in accidents, as confirmed by an official from the Infrastructure and Road Development Corporation Limited.

Additionally, some hazardous spots are naturally formed due to heavy rains and landslides. Although challenging to prevent, the government can consider relocating those living in houses or other structures away from such hazardous areas.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need to prioritize safety on state highways, implementing necessary measures to protect human lives and property.