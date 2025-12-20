ACM India Launches Indian National AI Olympiad 2026 for Class IX–XII

Bengaluru ACM India, the Indian arm of the Association for Computing Machinery, global educational and scientific computing society, has announced the launch of the Indian National AI Olympiad (INAIO) 2026, India’s premier nationwide initiative to identify and nurture exceptional school-level talent in Artificial Intelligence.

The INAIO Olympiad, to be proctored live and administered by HireMee, an assessment technology platform, will serve as India’s only accredited gateway to the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (IOAI), offering students global exposure, advanced innovation skills, and world-class academic opportunities.

Registration for the INAIO 2026 test for Indian students pursuing Classes IX to XII, to be conducted online on January 18, 2026, is open until December 31, 2025. The test results will help test takers born after August 2, 2006 to qualify for IOAI 2026, to be held in Abu Dhabi from August 2–8, 2026.

Toppers of related Olympiads such as INMO, INOI, PLO, and Bebras will receive direct entry into Stage 2 of INAIO.

INAIO is a unique opportunity for students to showcase their talent, learn about cutting-edge technologies, and connect with like-minded individuals globally, gaining exposure that strengthens both academic and professional pathways.

INAIO follows a multi-stage structured evaluation model designed to strengthen a participant’s conceptual understanding of machine learning while developing real-world modelling abilities. The Olympiad ultimately selects the students who will represent India at the prestigious IOAI.

Key benefits include international recognition through participation in a globally accredited Olympiad; potential scholarships from top universities, along with enhanced opportunities for higher education and global academic pathways. The top three national rankers will receive attractive prizes.

All participants will be awarded digital certificates, in addition to access to HireMee’s Career Navigation Assessment worth ₹1599 for the first 500 applicants.