Actress is brand ambassador of Autorickshaw Drivers' body

Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Rachita Ram on Thursday expressed gratitude after being chosen as the brand ambassador of the autorickshaw drivers’ association, describing it as a "proud moment" in her career.

In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote in Kannada, which means, "My salutations to the great charioteers! My heartfelt thanks for selecting me as the brand ambassador of the auto drivers’ association. This is a very proud moment for me."

Known for her performances in films such as Bulbul, Ranna and Ayogya, Rachita Ram is among the leading actresses in the Kannada film industry.