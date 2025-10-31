Live
- Gangsters are roaming freely in Punjab: Amarinder Singh
- Spitting in public to attract Rs 250 fine in Varanasi
- 3-day RSS executive body meet begins
- Writers Kiran Desai, Jeet Thayil in among list panelists at Jaipur Lit Fest
- ‘Farming, farmers’ welfare became part of govt agenda only after 2014’
- Nitish is BJP’s ‘Chunavi dulha’, not CM choice
- Severe Flooding Hits Krishna River and Muneru Stream
- Navy Shaurya Museum being built in ship shape in Lucknow
- Wholesalemandi.com enters Bengaluru
- Elderly man gypped of Rs 32 lakh in online dating scam
Actress is brand ambassador of Autorickshaw Drivers' body
Highlights
Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Rachita Ram on Thursday expressed gratitude after being chosen as the brand ambassador of the autorickshaw drivers’...
Bengaluru: Kannada film actress Rachita Ram on Thursday expressed gratitude after being chosen as the brand ambassador of the autorickshaw drivers’ association, describing it as a "proud moment" in her career.
In a post on Instagram, the actress wrote in Kannada, which means, "My salutations to the great charioteers! My heartfelt thanks for selecting me as the brand ambassador of the auto drivers’ association. This is a very proud moment for me."
Known for her performances in films such as Bulbul, Ranna and Ayogya, Rachita Ram is among the leading actresses in the Kannada film industry.
Next Story