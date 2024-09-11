Adani Airports set to revolutionise passenger experience

Mangaluru: Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has introduced “aviio,” a digital transformation platform designed to enhance the airport ecosystem in India. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, aviio aims to foster greater collaboration within the aviation community, improving passenger experience and operational efficiency.

The platform offers real-time data access to airport stakeholders, enabling passengers to receive timely updates on security checks, wait times, gate changes, and baggage status. An official communique stated that through this innovation, AAHL seeks to redefine airport operations and set new global benchmarks for seamless airport management.

The aviio platform, built to cater to the unique requirements of AAHL’s expansive airport network, is designed to serve its growing portfolio of seven operational airports, with an additional one set to go live by mid-2025. As the backbone of AAHL’s digital transformation, aviio envisions creating a “smart airport operations system” that is scalable, efficient, and easily replicable, termed as an “Airport-in-a-Box.” The advanced features of aviio’s next-generation Airport Planning and Operation Centre (APOC) offer enhanced data-driven decision-making, setting a new standard for airport operations worldwide.

The app, known as AOCC-on-the-go, is accessible not only to AAHL employees but also to airlines, ground handlers, and retail partners. It will facilitate real-time collaboration, allowing each stakeholder to engage with relevant features tailored to their roles. For example, CISF personnel will have smartphones with the app installed to ensure seamless coordination with other entities. Mangaluru International Airport, under the management of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., is poised to become a key transportation hub in Karnataka. As part of Adani’s larger goal to connect India’s major cities via a hub-and-spoke model, the airport is expected to grow into a leading tier-II airport for both passenger and cargo services.