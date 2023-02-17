Administrative reforms underway along with adoption of technology, recruitment of staff

Bengaluru: The state government has made many announcements in the budget to improve the state administration by adopting new technology. Mainly Karnataka One, Bangalore One center is being developed.

Along with this, the honorarium of the public servants has been increased. Around 1,000 personnel are being recruited to further strengthen the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force. An announcement has been made to construct 3,000 residential houses by providing Rs 450 crore.

The 35,000 registered home guards who are working as auxiliary force in maintaining law and order in the state are currently getting Rs 100 per day duty allowance. Measures have been taken to increase the amount.

Establishment of 24x7 cyber security operations centre



The use of information technology in the administration system of the state is widespread and the security of this system is also a matter of importance. In this context, a 24x7 cyber security operations centre with cyber experts and modern technology will be established for security of government websites, online services and data.

Implementation of amendment to Karnataka Land Revenue Act



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Karnataka Land Revenue Act has been amended to lease the lands where coffee, tea and other plantation crops are grown for decades, subject to a maximum limit of 25 acres for a period of 30 years, and rules will be formulated to implement this act in the year 2023-24. The post of Village Assistant will be renamed as 'Janasevak' and will be given the responsibility of ensuring that the various facilities provided by the government are reaching the people properly. It has been informed that the monthly honorarium given to them will be increased from Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000.

Increase in police station in Bengaluru



Four new mobile police stations have been started for smooth traffic in Bangalore city. In the current year, nine law and order, five traffic and six women police stations will be established in Bangalore.

How many will be employed?



1,000 personnel will be recruited to further strengthen the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force.

An additional 2,000 posts will be created at various levels to strengthen the police system of Bangalore city.

The state government has taken a historic decision to fill up one lakh posts to strengthen the administrative system of the state, provide better services to the citizens and provide more employment opportunities to the youth. Our government has decided to fill the vacancies of Kalyan Karnataka Division.

CM Basavaraja Bommai has assured that the selection process for all these posts will be completed in the year 2023-24 itself and the appointment order will be issued.

Other contributions made in the field of governance reform



All Sub-Registrar Offices in the State will be converted into Model Sub-Registrar Offices. In the first phase, 8 offices will be developed in the current line. Rs 590 crore to build a cloud technology based Tier 3 data center for software development of various departments of Karnataka Government and Public Sector Undertakings. will be installed at cost.

In the year 2022-23, an amount of Rs 348 crore has been spent for the construction, upgradation and modernization of new police offices and police stations in the state. Similarly, construction of prisons at a cost of Rs 410 crore and modernization works of prisons at a cost of Rs 51 crore have been taken up. Forensic laboratories will be started in Tumkur and Shimoga districts this year at a cost of Rs 10 crore. A Forensic Science University will be started at Dharwad in collaboration with the Central Government. A grant of Rs 50 crore will be provided in the current year to replace old and useless vehicles in a phased manner and add new vehicles to the department.

2023 Budget share for Bengaluru City

l Rs 9,698 crores provided for comprehensive development of Bengaluru City.

l The construction of Metro line connecting Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport is going at a rapid pace. 40.15 kms of this Metro line would be completed and operationized in the current year.

l Phase 3 of Bengaluru Metro to be undertaken at cost of Rs 16,328 crores.

l Work order has been issued for Corridor-2 of Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project costing Rs 860 crores and the construction works have commenced.

l 288 km long Satellite Town Ring Road to be constructed at cost of Rs 13,139 crores to ease the traffic congestion in Bengaluru City.

l To control flooding in Bengaluru City, Rs 3000 crores comprehensive project will be undertaken with support of World Bank.

l 5km long elevated corridor from Tin Factory to Medahalli at a cost of Rs 350 crores would be taken up to ease the traffic congestion.

l Roads connecting to Sir M. Visvesvaraya Metro Terminal would be developed comprehensively at a total cost of Rs 300 crores.

l Namma Clinics have been approved in 243 wards of BBMP.

l 20 Bengaluru Public Schools has been operationalized. Further for upgradation of the BBMP run schools, Rs 180 crores will be invested.