Agastya Foundation to train BBMP teachers

Bengaluru: The final examination of the current academic year will be completed in two months. The education department of BBMP, which is ready to commence the preparation for the next academic year, has identified an organization to train the teachers through a private organization. Apart from that, steps are being taken to recruit 600 new teachers and lecturers to improve the quality of education.

Around 167 schools/colleges including 93 nursery schools, 16 primary schools, 33 high schools, 18 pre-graduate, 4 graduate and 2 post-graduate colleges are functioning under the education department of BBMP. Over 931 teaching staff are working in these schools and colleges. Out of which only 202 staff members are permanent teachers and lecturers. The rest 729 staff are working on an outsourcing basis. Due to this there are allegations that BBMP schools and colleges are not getting good results. Therefore, it has been decided to train the permanent and outsourced teaching staff from a private institution. An organization has already been selected for that.

The BBMP education department had thought about training the teaching staff at the beginning of the academic year 2022-23. Now it has been implemented and it has been decided to train teachers through a private organisation called Agastya. The teaching staff is currently preparing the children for the final examination. Training of teaching staff during this period will affect the education of children. During the training, awareness of children's mood, increasing intelligence, necessary steps to be taken for children to learn easily are told. Along with that, what should be the school environment is also told.

Evening classes have been arranged for the students of class 5 and above studying in BBMP schools. At present, this system is in force in 10 wards, evening lessons are being conducted in BBMP school, and the corporation school teachers are teaching the children. It has been decided to extend this system to the remaining 233 wards. After the start of the academic year 2023-24, this system will be implemented in all wards to facilitate the education of children.

Around 80% of teachers and lecturers currently working in BBMP school are working on new contract basis. This also affects the education system of BBMP. Due to this, BBMP education department has decided to recruit 600 posts out of 729 vacant posts of teachers and lecturers. A proposal has been submitted to the state government seeking permission for the same. If the government permits, the recruitment of permanent teachers will be started from the next academic year.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Education Department), Dr. Ramaprasath Manohar said, To improve the quality of education in BBMP schools, teachers will be trained through an organization called Agastya. In addition, action will be taken to fill the vacant posts of teachers and lecturers. A proposal has been submitted to the state government seeking permission to appoint 600 teachers and lecturers.