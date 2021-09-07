AGI Milltec sets up 10-bed ICU facility in Anekal government hospital

Bengaluru: AGI Milltec, a global company for grain processing solutions, has set up a 10-bed multispecialty ICU in government hospital at Anekal, 30 km from here, as a part of their CSR initiative, to cater to the emergency needs of Anekal and surrounding villages.



The 10- bed ICU facility equipped with critical medical equipment such as oxygenated beds and ventilators for both adult and paediatric care. It was inaugurated by Managing Directors Ravindranath R and J Rajendran, AGI Milltec, and CEO Rajan Aggarwal in the presence of Dr Nalini V, Administrative Medical Officer (AMO) of the government hospital, Anekal.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendran said, "During the peak of the second wave I witnessed shortage of ICU beds and equipment in hospitals. This ward which has been set up today will ensure prompt care and attention during the pandemic."

Rajan Aggarwal said, "AGI Milltec through its CSR initiative is committed to education and disaster management, and this is our first CSR initiative towards healthcare development keeping the rural development & third wave in our mind. "

"The 10-bed ICU facility has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore and will provide lifesaving care to adults and children," R Ravindranath added.