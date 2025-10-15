AI cameras tighten traffic monitoring in Bengaluru







Motorists who thought they could break traffic rules unnoticed are in for a shock. The Bengaluru City Traffic Police have deployed advanced AI-powered cameras across major roads to automatically detect and record traffic violations, drastically reducing manual policing on the streets. According to official data, 87% of all traffic violations reported between January and July 2025 were captured through these AI cameras.

Of the 30 lakh total cases registered during this period, 11,800 violations were recorded daily by these automated systems, while police personnel manually registered only around 1,500 cases, mostly related to no-entry driving and illegal parking. The AI cameras, installed at nearly 75 key junctions, are capable of detecting a range of violations — including riding without a helmet, pillion riders not wearing helmets, driving without seat belts, and jumping traffic signals.

Each infraction is automatically recorded in both video and photographic formats, leaving no room for motorists to deny the offense. Officials say that this system not only ensures transparency and accuracy but also saves time for traffic personnel who can now focus on managing congestion rather than stopping vehicles for checks.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy told that public awareness about traffic rules has improved significantly after the installation of AI surveillance cameras. He added that citizens can now conveniently check details of violations through the ASTraM mobile app, designed for easy access to real-time traffic updates and penalty information. So far, the department has collected over ₹44 lakh in fines, accounting for nearly half of the total penalties imposed during this period.

The AI-driven enforcement system has been hailed as a success in improving compliance and accountability on Bengaluru’s busy roads. However, challenges remain. Despite the technological progress, illegal parking and one-way violations continue to trouble the city traffic police. These offenses often occur in areas without camera coverage, forcing officers to intervene manually. Authorities plan to expand the network of AI cameras to additional high-traffic zones in the coming months to ensure comprehensive monitoring. With the integration of artificial intelligence into daily enforcement, Bengaluru is fast emerging as a model city for smart traffic management in India.