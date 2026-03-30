AI-driven learning aims to bridge gap between training and performance

Bengaluru ;Despite heavy investment in training, real-world performance gaps persist due to lack of application and confidence. The company uses AI to embed continuous, personalized learning into daily workflows, enabling employees to perform effectively. Speaking to The Hans India on Sunday mple.ai co founder and CEO Ameet Verma explained how the AI driven learning bridging gaps

According to him despite billions being spent on training every year, frontline performance continues to remain inconsistent. In fact, studies suggest that up to 70 percent of learning is forgotten within days if not applied, highlighting a fundamental gap between training and real world execution. Across industries, the challenge is not lack of knowledge. It is lack of confidence and readiness at the moment of interaction.

The company was built with a clear vision to move enterprises from learning as an activity to performance as an outcome. The goal is to ensure that every frontline employee is not just trained, but truly prepared for real world execution.

Company leverages AI to embed learning directly into day to day execution, making capability building continuous, practical, and personalized.

For example, in financial services, relationship managers are trained to simplify complex investment concepts for first time customers, helping build trust and improve decision making. In healthcare and pharma, field teams engage with AI simulations that mirror real world interactions, enabling them to respond with clarity, confidence, and compliance.

What AI fundamentally changes is scale and consistency. Earlier, development depended on the availability and quality of trainers. Today, every employee has access to continuous coaching, real time guidance, and personalized learning journeys, making them more confident, productive, and effective.

Enterprises today operate across multiple systems such as CRM, LMS, and HRMS, but these often function in silos. This makes it difficult to connect learning efforts with actual business outcomes.

Company open architecture approach enables seamless integration with existing enterprise systems, creating a unified and connected view of performance.

This shift enables what can be described as human capital intelligence, where decisions around talent, training, and productivity are driven by real data rather than assumptions. It provides better visibility, stronger control, and more informed decision making at every level.

Adoption of AI in regulated sectors comes with critical challenges around compliance, data privacy, and trust.

In sectors like banking and insurance, safeguarding customer data is essential, while in pharma and healthcare, communication must strictly adhere to regulatory guidelines. Additionally, there is often a human concern, where employees may perceive AI as a threat rather than a support system.

The company addresses these challenges through a compliance first approach. All simulations and learning experiences are aligned with approved frameworks, ensuring that employees operate within regulatory boundaries. Data security and privacy are built into the platform architecture, and transparent feedback mechanisms ensure explainability.

Equally important is change management. AI is positioned as an enabler that enhances individual capability rather than replacing it. As employees become more confident and effective, adoption becomes more natural and impactful.

Looking ahead, company is focused on building a more intelligent and adaptive execution layer for enterprises.

The roadmap includes deeper personalization, conversational and voice based intelligence, and predictive insights that help organizations proactively identify skill gaps and performance opportunities. The goal is to move from reactive training to proactive performance enablement.