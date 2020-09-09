AIPF slams BS Yediyurappa's move to withdraw 62 cases

Bengaluru: In recent days, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government has withdrawn at least 62 criminal cases implicating various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who are likely to escape trial, despite the law department advising against it. Meanwhile, the government has received strong opposition from various quarters.



All India People forum (AIPF) opposed that state move stating that it amounts to abuse of the law. It must immediately be revoked.

"The power to withdraw pending criminal cases derives from Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, where-in the Public Prosecutor is enabled to withdraw from the prosecution of a case with the consent of the court. Though the Government does have the power to order for the withdrawal of cases, this is not binding upon the Public Prosecutor," the forum stated in its letter.

The decision to withdraw the cases against BJP leaders, including sitting MPs and MLAs, was based on recommendations of a subcommittee headed by home minister Basavaraj Bommai. The forum claimed that the move is contrary to the rule of law.

Unfortunately, such misuse of the power to withdraw is becoming more frequent: a notable case of such misuse was when the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh withdrew more than 2,000 pending criminal cases against politicians, including against himself.

AIPF demanded that the government in the interest of transparency and accountability revoke its decision.