Air Force Officer Loses Life in Skydiving Mishap

Shivamogga: An Indian Air Force officer tragically lost his life during a skydiving exercise on Friday in Agra on Friday. The incident occurred when his parachute malfunctioned mid-air, causing him to plummet from a height of approximately 13,000 feet. Despite being rushed to a local hospital, the officer succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Warrant Officer Manjunath G.S., 36, serving as a para jump instructor at the Parachute Training School in Agra. Reports indicate that 11 others participating in the exercise landed safely, but Officer Manjunath failed to descend securely. He was later discovered in critical condition in a field near the drop zone in Malpura.

A native of Sankuru village in Shivamogga district's Hosanagar taluk, Officer Manjunath was known for his dedication to service. He joined the Air Force to serve the nation and was stationed in Agra as part of his duties.

Officer Manjunath’s family, including his parents, brother, and sister, reside in Shivamogga. In 2019, he married a woman from Assam,

His mortal remains are expected to reach Sankuru village by late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, where final rites will be performed. The incident has plunged the region into grief, with residents and loved ones mourning the loss of a brave soldier who dedicated his life to the nation's service.