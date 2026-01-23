Airport staffer held for sexually harassing South Korean tourist

A serious security lapse has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, where a female foreign tourist was allegedly sexually harassed by an airport staff member. The accused, identified as F.D. Appan Ahmed, an employee of private ground-handling agency AISATS, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the victim is a 36-year-old woman from South Korea who had visited India as a tourist. She was returning to her home country and had reached the Bengaluru airport to board her flight. After completing the mandatory security checks, she proceeded towards the boarding gate when the accused approached her claiming he needed to inspect her baggage.

Police said the accused misused his position and authority by conducting a baggage check and then instructing the woman that a personal check was required. He allegedly took her to the men’s restroom area and attempted to touch and hug her inappropriately. Shocked and distressed, the woman immediately alerted personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

CISF officials promptly intervened, detained the accused and handed him over to the Kempegowda International Airport police. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested. He was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Investigators revealed that the accused was assigned to assist passengers during the boarding process. Instead, he allegedly abused his official role to target the woman. Airport authorities have stated that they are cooperating with the police investigation and reviewing internal protocols to prevent such incidents.