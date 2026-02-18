‘Akkapade’ to be expanded to taluk level soon: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Bengaluru: Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Tuesday announced that the state’s ‘Akkapade’ initiative will soon be expanded to the taluk level, calling it a symbol of women’s strength and self-respect.

She was speaking after formally launching the programme at Kittur Chennamma Circle in Belagavi. The minister said the initiative has been introduced on a pilot basis in select locations and has received encouraging public response. She added that approval will be sought in the upcoming budget to extend the programme across taluks in the state. “Akkapade represents support, strength and dignity for women and children. The objective is to ensure that women and children across the district feel safe and protected,” she said.

Under the initiative, Akkapade personnel will visit public spaces such as malls, fairs, women’s hostels, colleges and community halls to create awareness and offer assistance. The minister appealed for the support of civil society to ensure the programme’s success.

She said one of the core objectives of Akkapade is to prevent child marriage at the grassroots level and address issues such as teenage pregnancy and POCSO cases. “Women must be able to move freely and fearlessly in society. That is the aim of Akkapade,” she stated.

Hebbalkar also assured that the identities of complainants reporting harassment or abuse would be kept confidential. To curb crimes against women and children, 24-hour helplines have been activated. Citizens can call 1098 for child assistance, 181 for women’s support, and 112 for police emergency services. Helpline numbers will also be displayed prominently in public areas.

She urged girls and women to make effective use of the helplines, even in cases of domestic distress, and said Akkapade teams would work closely with all stakeholders to support those in need. During the event, a self-defence demonstration by the Bidar district Akkapade team, led by state coordinator Saini, drew attention from the audience. Senior officials, including Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase and Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan, were present.

‘Will abide by High Command’s decision on CM change’

Responding to media queries, the minister said she would abide by any decision taken by the party high command regarding a change of Chief Minister. She added that unnecessary discussion on the matter within the state would be inappropriate.

On local development issues, Hebbalkar acknowledged that despite heavy rainfall for much of the year, Belagavi district faces drinking water shortages during summer. She assured that measures would be taken to prevent such issues this year.

She also said a proposal has been prepared for a bus stand in Hire Bagewadi village, which recently attained town panchayat status but faces land constraints. A proposal has additionally been submitted to the government regarding the formation of a Belagavi Rural taluk, she added.