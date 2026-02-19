6 villages in Nellore dist selected under MSVs

Nellore: As many as six villages have been elected as Model Solar Villages (MSVs) in Nellore district under the Central government's PM Surya Ghar Mufti Yojana (PMSGMY), informed district Collector Himanshu Shukla.

He held a review meeting with Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (SPDCL) officials to know the status of PMSGMY, here on Wednesday. He stated the aim of PMSGMY is to maintain greenery, to provide pure solar power and to encourage solar rooftop sector in villages.

Shukla said that as per the guidelines, villages that have more than 5,000 population will be considered as MSVs. In the first phase, Leguntapadu, Bitragunta, Mahimalur, Kalicelapalem, Manubolu and Kakupalli villages were selected under MSVs. The Central government will give a cash award of Rs 1 crore to the village that shows best performance, he informed. Collector Shukla urged officials to conduct awareness camps in villages to transform them as MSVs. ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, APSPDCL SE Raghavendran, EE Balachandra and others attended the meeting.