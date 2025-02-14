All decisions will be taken in interest of students: Dy CM Shivakumar on shutting 9 varsities

Bengaluru: "The Cabinet Subcommittee, formed to study the performance and financial conditions of the state's universities, will make decisions in the best interests of the state, universities, and students," said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar on Friday.

Speaking to the media near his residence in Sadashivanagar on Friday, Shivakumar responded to questions regarding the financial situation of the state's universities and the subcommittee’s decision to shut down nine new universities.

The Karnataka government will bring the shutters down on nine of the 10 new universities that were established during the tenure of the BJP government after it was found that only one of them was fully-functional, sources confirmed on Friday.

When repeatedly asked whether the government plans to shut down certain universities if necessary, Shivakumar responded, "I will not be swayed by your words. Your efforts to make me say something specific will not work. Do not try to handle me like you handle others. We will make decisions keeping the best interests of the state, universities, and students in mind.”

“There is no personal agenda in this matter —students’ futures are our priority. Professors are unwilling to relocate to Mandya and Chamarajanagar due to concerns about seniority and retirement benefits. Parents of these regions take pride in sending their children to study in Mysuru. We will discuss the recommendations we have received and present them in the Cabinet meeting before sharing further information with you," Shivakumar clarified.

When asked about the Cabinet Subcommittee’s resolutions on the financial conditions of the universities, he stated, "Earlier, under the law regarding new universities, only Rs 2 crore was allocated to each university, and no land was provided. In Mandya and Chamarajanagar, Mysore University was given priority, leading to a decline in admissions at other universities.”

“An internal report on this matter was prepared and submitted to the Chief Minister. Subsequently, a Cabinet Committee was formed under my chairmanship. We have reviewed the recommendations and discussed them, but we have not yet briefed the Chief Minister.

“Once we provide him with the necessary information, we will present the matter in the Cabinet meeting and then share the details with the public," Shivakumar stated.

The decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet subcommittee meeting headed by Shivakumar on Thursday and the subject was discussed in detail.

According to sources, the subcommittee has decided to continue the Bidar University as it is a fully functional university and has 150 affiliated colleges and is functioning efficiently by generating good income.

Sources said the decision to shut the other nine that are yet to take off was taken in the backdrop of the lack of availability of land and funds to develop infrastructure for the new universities.

There is a requirement of a minimum of 100 acres and maximum of 200 acres of land for the establishment of each new university.

Setting up each university will require funds to the tune of Rs 342 crore for operations, purchase of furniture, vehicles and others.

Sources stated that the universities of Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot, Maharani Cluster in Bengaluru, Mandya and Nrupatunga are most likely to be shut down following the decision.

The committee also considered the factor of requirement of huge funds from the government for fully setting up and running the remaining nine universities.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had inaugurated nine universities in the state ahead of Assembly elections on March 23, 2023.

“All the new universities that were opened today are the future-writing centres,” Bommai had declared.

“These kinds of universities have started for the first time in the country. In the coming days, everyone will adopt the Karnataka model. In the country, higher education means IIT and the selection for that is through CET. The children of Karnataka must have access to the IIT model education,” Basavaraj Bommai had said.

Reports recently highlighted about the dire shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff in public universities across Karnataka and as many as 10 of them not having a single permanent employee in their category.