ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru Achieves Historic Milestone in JEE

Bengaluru: ALLEN Career Institute, Bengaluru, has achieved a historic milestone with its exceptional performance in the JEE Advanced 2025 results. A total of 17 students from ALLEN Bengaluru have secured ranks in the Top 500, reaffirming the institute’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.

The results of the prestigious engineering entrance examination, JEE Advanced, were declared by IIT Kanpur on Sunday. ALLEN Bengaluru has once again proven its academic leadership by delivering outstanding results.

In total, 6 Students secured ranks in the Top 200 and 17 students secured ranks within the Top 500 from ALLEN Bengaluru, marking yet another year of consistent, high-level achievement.

This remarkable success is a testament to the students' relentless dedication, perseverance, and discipline, along with the invaluable support of their parents. The commitment and passion of the faculty at ALLEN Bengaluru, who continuously evolve and upskill to meet the demands of competitive education, have played a pivotal role in this achievement.

Mahesh Yadav, Vice President and Zonal Head of ALLEN South India Centres, extended heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their continued trust in ALLEN and for allowing the institute to mentor such exceptional students. He emphasized that this achievement reflects not just the hard work of the students, but also the consistent guidance and support provided by ALLEN’s experienced faculty.

ALLEN Career Institute Bengaluru continues to set new standards in academic excellence, empowering students to reach their highest potential. We wholeheartedly congratulate all our achievers and wish them continued success in all their future endeavours.

According to the compiled results, the following students from the Bengaluru center have achieved remarkable All India Ranks:

AIR 57 – Chinmaya Shankara Shastry (2-Year Classroom Program)

AIR 142 – Anirudh Sharma (2-Year Classroom Program)

AIR 143 – Rishabh Pandey (4-Year Classroom Program)

AIR 164 – Sankarshana Bahadur Raghubanshi (2-Year Classroom Program)

AIR 171 – Shaurya Rathi (3-Year Classroom Program)

AIR 181 – Raghav Jaggi (6-Year Classroom Program)











