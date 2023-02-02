Amit Shah to visit communally sensitive coastal Karnataka region on February 11

Dakshina Kannada: Preparations are in full swing in the ruling BJP camp to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his first visit to the communally sensitive coastal region on February 11 ahead of the Assembly polls.

Shah is scheduled to visit Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district to take part in golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campko).

Dakshina Kannada district witnessed revenge killings and is considered as a communally sensitive district in the state. The Minister's visit assumes significance against the backdrop of Assembly elections which are just two months away.

Coastal Karnataka region is a bastion of BJP and considered as laboratory of "Hindutva" in the state. The region will make national news for moral policing, communal strife. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while commenting on moral policing, stated that there will be an action for reaction.

The statement was slammed by opposition parties saying that the CM's statement had made Hindutva forces in the region emboldened. They also claimed that this encouragement had resulted in revenge killings.

Amit Shah, who had visited the Mandya district in the south region of the state and Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad districts in the north, is all set to give a message in coastal Karnataka.

BJP MLA Sanjeeva Mathandur held a meeting of the government officers and officers from the police department at the taluk panchayat office in Puttur on the preparations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

MLA Sanjeeva Mathandur stated that one lakh people from the surrounding region will attend a public rally which is going to be attended by Amit Shah.