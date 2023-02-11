Amit Shah’s roadshow cancelled due to Utsav?

Mangaluru: Amit Shah's roadshow in Mangalore has been cancelled due to the reason that the city is in the alacrity of observing the Koragajja Nema Utsav (Koragajja is a demi god who is worshipped by the coastal people particularly in Puttur, Mangalore and Buntwal which is the catchment area for Koragajja awareness. He is a demi god who has powers to give people back what they had lost due to social conditions such as health, wealth and improve social relations between the relatives and even mend wrecked marriages.

February first week is the time when Koragajja festival is held everywhere in the district and not just devotees but also common people will only go to the Koragajja shrines in big numbers. It is estimated that in the Dakshina Kannada district about 135 Korajajja shrines are there and on an average on a typical day over 10,000 people visit the main shrines in each taluk.

The road show of Amit Shah naturally would not have got any response on this account and it would have been a poor show. To mask their inability to mobilise people the BJP district unit has foisted the reason of security and cancelled the event. But significantly another theory is being circulated in the district by the BJP is that Amit Shah had come to know about the Koragajja events in the city out of respect to Koragajja he had instructed party leaders to cancel the roadshow. In lieu Amit Shah will meet RSS, BJP, VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders and key workers at Kenjaru near old Airport in a a close door meeting.