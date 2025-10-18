  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Apexon partners with Ma Foi Foundation

Apexon partners with Ma Foi Foundation
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: In a landmark move to empower underprivileged youth in Bengaluru with future-ready BFSI skills, Apexon, through its flagship CSR program...

Bengaluru: In a landmark move to empower underprivileged youth in Bengaluru with future-ready BFSI skills, Apexon, through its flagship CSR program Apexon Ignite, has joined hands with The Ma Foi Foundation to launch the ‘Ahaan Vocational Centre: BFSI’ at Don Bosco College, K.R. Puram.

Designed to equip students in the city with industry-aligned training, life skills, and career readiness in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sector, the flagship initiative aims to empower 220 underprivileged final-year graduates with BFSI employability skills in its Phase 1.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick