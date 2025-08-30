Apparel retailer celebrates opening of first store in Silicon city

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO on Friday opened the doors to its first-ever store in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in its India journey.

Cricket legend, and Bengaluru local, Rahul Dravid joined the launch celebrations at UNIQLO Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway, where he participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside UNIQLO India representatives, drawing a crowd of excited customers and fans.

Spread across 9,012 sq ft on the ground floor of the mall, UNIQLO Orion Mall Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru introduces the brand’s signature LifeWear philosophy to the city: high-quality, functional clothing designed to improve everyday life. This marks UNIQLO’s 17th store in India and its very first in South India.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we enter South India with the launch of our first store in Bengaluru,” said Kenji Inoue, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, UNIQLO India. “This debut has been long awaited, and we are truly encouraged by the warm and positive response from our customers in Bengaluru.

We look forward to serving our customers in this city, introducing them to our LifeWear offering and providing them the best customer experience through our store”.