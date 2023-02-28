As his family squabbles, Devegowda to decide Hassan candidate

Hassan: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda will come to Hassan to announce the JDS ticket of Hassan constituency, which is in turmoil due to HD Revanna family and HD Kumaraswamy's feud. There is a fierce competition between ticket aspirant H P Swarup and Bhavani Revanna for the JDS ticket. Swaroop's father, former MLA late H.S. Prakash, has won four times from Hassan constituency. Former chief minister and party president H D Kumara swamy has promised late MLA H S Prakash that he would provide ticket to his son Swarup.

To keep up his promise Kumara swamy favours ticket to Swarup. On other hand H D Revannas family stick on to Hassan ticket as BJP sitting MLA J Preetam gowda challenged the family that he would win at least from 50 thousand votes if Bhavani revanna contests from Hassan. The Revanna family keen to field Bhavani Revanna from Hassan show their power. The ticket fight became a headache for party leadership.

The workers are also insisting that Revanna or Bhavani Revanna should contest to face the BJP in the Hassan constituency. as Preetham Gowda's speech about Bhavani have angered his sons Prajwal and Suraj. The family is saying they are ready to take challenge posed by Preetam Gowda.

For the Revanna family and Kumaraswamy, the Hassan constituency ticket has also become a question of prestige. Finally, Kumaraswamy, who asked the leaders and workers of the constituency to select a candidate, also called a meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday. Revanna had expressed his opposition on the grounds that if the meeting is held without him, it will send a wrong message to the workers of the district.

Finally Deve Gowda intervened and cancelled the meeting scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. Tired of this, Kumaraswamy has come to a decision that Deve Gowda should take the decision. So Deve Gowda himself has taken the responsibility of announcing the ticket for Hassan constituency. Party sources said that he will come to Hassan district next week, will hold discussions with the party leaders and workers and take a final decision.