Asian Paints says firm on honouring commitments to farmers, locals

Mysuru: Asian Paints, in a statement on Thursday, said the company was firm on honoring all its commitments to the communities, land sellers and the State government.



The company has issued employment offers to the majority of the land sellers. The remaining few are in touch with the company and will be receiving the offer as well.

This comes close on the heels of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar's statement a week ago that the labour issues plaguing the I-phone manufacturing unit Wistron in Kolar and Asian Paints in Mysuru had been sorted out.

"The land sellers are also being apprised about the necessary training programs for skill development as well as for upskilling. As informed, Asian Paints is in the process of setting up an additional facility within the Mysuru paint manufacturing premises for the eligible land sellers," the statement read.

Asian Paints continues to have an open channel of communication with all stakeholders and is engaging with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) officials regularly for the final list to honor all its commitments at the earliest.

The farmers have been demanding that one member from each family whose lands were acquired by the company for setting up its unit, be given a permanent job as agreed upon during the acquisition process. According to that agreement, 900 locals other than the landowners were also supposed to get jobs in the factory. The family members of the land losers have also been joined by members of trade and farmer outfits like the All India United Trade Union Center (AIUTUC) and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha who have lent support to their cause.