Assamese delegation meets CM BS Yediyurappa, seeks land for prayer hall

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday met a delegation of the Assamese community here and discussed with them various issues related to their welfare.

The delegation met the chief minister to seek regularisation of a piece of land in Bengaluru where an Assamese 'naamghar' (prayer hall) was set up and the allotment of another piece of land to the community. "Met the delegation of Assamese community & discussed various issues pertaining to the welfare of community in Karnataka.

Our brothers & sisters of Assam are partners in development of our State & my Govt is committed to safeguard their interests," the chief minister said in a tweet. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal thanked his Karnataka counterpart for meeting the delegation. "Thank you @BSYBJP ji for engaging with the Assamese community.

Your support will motivate our community to add more value and warmth to Karnataka and we will together move forward with PM Shri @narendramodi ji's mantra of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat," Sonowal quote tweeted Yediyurappa's post. In a statement, general secretary of the Sreemanta Sankardeva Cultural Society, Bengaluru, Rajeeb Barman said the delegation met the Karnataka chief minister to request him to regularise the existing (5,000 square feet) land, where the 'naamghar' is located and allotment of an additional adjacent piece of land.

The chief minister assured the delegation to follow up the mater, Barman said. Barman extended gratitude to Assam chief minister and Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh for initiating the discussion with the Karnataka government and expediting the process.