Aster CMI Hospital launches cancer screening programme

Bengaluru: To commemorate World Cancer Day 2022, Aster CMI Hospital in association with Datar Cancer Genetics, a leading cancer research company launched Comprehensive Cancer Screening Programme on Thursday. With an aim to help patients detect cancer at its early stage that can save lives and drastically reduce the cost of cancer treatment, the hospital is bringing in EasyCheck360 (multiple cancers), EasyCheck FemmeSafe (women's) and EasyCheck Prostrate cancer screening tests. EasyCheck is a revolutionary, radiation-free, globally recognized simple blood test for early cancer detection. It is clinically validated by one of the world's largest clinical trials registered with the WHO clinical Trial Registry brought to you by Datar Cancer Genetics.

EasyCheck360 is a simple blood test that can detect more than 30 cancers. It is intended to be performed annually as a screening test, in individuals without any symptoms suggestive of cancer and aged > 30 years. And it can help detect cancers early that originate in the Oral Cavity, Lung, Breast, Esophagus, Stomach, Liver, Pancreas, Gallbladder, Kidney, Ovary, Cervix, Prostate, Bladder and specified Sarcomas. EasyCheck-FemmeSafe for women can detect cancers early that originate in the Breasts, Ovaries, Endometrium and Cervix. FemmeSafe is the outcome of intensive research efforts of the last several years by internationally recognized scientists and doctors. EasyCheck prostrate is a blood test that can detect Prostate Cancer and it is intended to be performed annually as a screening test, in individuals with no symptoms. The technique employed is a proprietary technology which is a pathbreaking innovation, designed to detect circulating tumour cells (CTC) and their clusters before they become symptomatic or clinically detectable. The tests analyse CTC in the peripheral blood of an individual, are intended to detect the presence of malignant cells and have been clinically proven to have 88.19% Sensitivity and 99% Specificity in detecting cancer.

Speaking on the launch of the Comprehensive Cancer Screening Programme and the need for early detection for cancer, Lead and Sr. Consultant - Medical Oncology and Haematology, Aster CMI Hospital, Dr. Vijay Agarwal said, "In India, every year 1.2 million cases of cancer are diagnosed which accounts for 7,60,000 deaths. Due to changes in lifestyle as well as other risk factors, these numbers are slated to increase in the future. When cancer care is delayed there is a lower chance of survival, greater problems associated with treatment and higher costs. Hence, early detection and providing timely treatment are important which can significantly improve survival rates. Early detection of cancer requires early diagnosis and screening.