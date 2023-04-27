Aster DM Healthcare opens State-of-the-Art Telecommand Centre and Digital Health Facility

Bengaluru: Aster DM Healthcare, opened its Telecommand Centre and Digital Health - India office in Bengaluru. This cutting-edge facility is set to revolutionize the way healthcare providers deliver remote care to patients around the world.

The Centre is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by a team of highly skilled medical professionals. From this state-of-the-art facility, doctors and nurses can remotely monitor and treat patients in real-time, providing expert care and guidance from a distance.

The Centre will be the backbone of all telehealth operations in India offering a range of services, including virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, teleICU, teleradiology and telemedicine-enabled interventions.

On this occasion, the Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen said, "The Aster Telecommand and Digital Health centre is a testament to our commitment to leverage technology to improve the accessibility of seamless quality healthcare across geographies. With the new initiative, we can now offer the expertise of our talented medical professionals beyond physical boundaries to patients and professionals across the world."

Speaking at inauguration, the Chief Executive Officer, Aster DM Healthcare (India), Dr. Nitish Shetty said, "We are thrilled to launch our Telehealth Command Centre and bring the future of healthcare to our patients. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how well digital health can make a difference to patient care. We see a great synergy with our existing healthcare portfolio and are further setting up similar centers in Kerala and the Andhra region to further extend our reach to provide quality care."

The CEO of Digital Health, Brandon Rowberry said, "Today marks a key milestone towards keeping our promise of making quality healthcare more accessible to many millions. We are taking a major step towards revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered. In addition, we will also shortly launch myAster – an omnichannel offering of all healthcare services in India."

The COO of Aster Digital Health who's leading the team on ground, Dr. Harsha Rajaram said, "It is indeed a proud moment to launch a first-of-its-kind command centre that will transform the way healthcare is delivered to patients. The services enhance access to quality healthcare in underserved areas and during times of emergencies. We are also working on embedding advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities, to gain insights and improve the quality of care over time."