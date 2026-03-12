Australian delegation meets Minister

Bengaluru: An Australian delegation led by Consul General Hilary McGeachy from the Australian Consulate General in Bengaluru met Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar at Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday.

The delegation, which also included Deputy Consul Harriet, held a cordial meeting with the minister and discussed various matters of mutual interest between the two sides.

During the interaction, Hebbalkar shared details about key welfare schemes implemented by the Karnataka government for women, including the Gruha Lakshmi and Shakti schemes.

The discussions lasted for about 30 minutes, during which the delegation members also invited the minister to visit the Australian Consulate General office in Bengaluru.

Later, Hebbalkar felicitated the members of the Australian delegation. Dr Shyamala Iqbal, Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department, was also present during the meeting.