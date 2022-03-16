Auto Driver Murdered In Bengaluru

The police authorities said that in the initial hours of Tuesday near East Bengaluru's Kodihalli junction, two persons attacked a 32-year-old guy and attacked him to death with a hollow brick.



Although it was originally assumed that Manjunath died in an accident, later authorities at Jeevan Bima Nagar investigated the scene and discovered that the injuries were not impacted by an accident and that the death was a homicide, according to Dr. Bheemashankar Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

Manjunath, a resident of Domlur's Doopanahalli, drove an autorickshaw. As per preliminary findings, he went to a bar in Doopanahalli on Monday night and partied till the establishment closed at midnight.

He eventually sat in his vehicle, intoxicated, and cursed profanely. He allegedly abused fellow auto drivers Madhusudhan, 29, and Yatish Gowda, 25, who were also partying at the pub around 1.30 a.m. There was a scuffle as a consequence.

Manjunath was assaulted with a stick and an iron rod that the two had picked up on the side of the road. They threatened him with grave consequences and told him to leave. While Manjunath reprimanded them, they chased him for 500 metres, beating him with an iron rod and tube lights before bludgeoning him to death. Manjunath died on the spot after suffering serious head, face, and neck injuries.