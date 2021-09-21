Awareness on wheels to commemorate World Patient Safety Day

Bengaluru: Marking the 'World Patient Safety Day on Sunday, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hebbal (RCH)



flagged off a motor rally to raise awareness among health workers while engaging patients at the global level of the importance of 'safe maternal and new born care'.

The motor rally was flagged off by MLA Krishna Byregowda at 6:30 am in front of the RCH Hebbal unit.

Led by 40 women riders, 100 drivers and riders participated in the awareness drive. Riders covered a stretch of 35 kms from RCH, Hebbal till Devanahalli and back. The hospital had associated with Bangalore Mudsters and Special Initiative Riders for this rally. 70 bikers from Special Initiative Riders (Harley Davidson Riders Group) and 20 Jeep drivers from Bangalore Mudster's (Jeep Owners) were a part of the motor rally.

"Bengaluru is probably the foremost biking city in the country and we are all very proud as it shows the diversity of lifestyle of Bengalureans. I am happy that the bikers have joined hands with Rainbow Children's Hospital to further this cause of healthcare. I am seeing a great combination of healthcare institutions like Rainbow and bikers coming together to stress the need for patient safety." said MLA Krishna Byregowda.

"Today Rainbow Children's hospital, Hebbal unit has completed one year of its existence. In this one year, we have treated thousands of patients with doctors providing the extremely good and highest level of health care. We have conducted more than 500 deliveries with many of them being high-risk deliveries. Rainbow is at the frontiers of providing the best health care for mothers and newborns. Today, we organised the bike rally so that we can create visibility on the importance of world patient safety day." said Rainbow Children's Hospital's vice-president and cluster head, Akshay Oleti.