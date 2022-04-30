Azure Power signs EoI with Karnataka to develop 1700 MW renewable energy projects

Bengaluru: Azure Power, a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India, signed an Expression of Interest (EoI) with Government of Karnataka to develop solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects aggregating to 1700 MW capacity. The total investment commitment is Rs 13,300 crore.

The EoI was signed at the Windergy India 2022 event, between Azure Power and Government of Karnataka, represented by G.Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary to the State energy department. Azure Power owns and operates close to 2,900 MW of renewable energy assets across India and has a significant presence in Karnataka.

Commenting on the announcement, Pawan Kumar Agrawal, CFO, Azure Power, said, "We are extremely pleased to sign the EoI with Government of Karnataka. The state has been at the forefront of clean energy adoption and has one of the highest installed renewable energy capacity in the country. This EoI strengthens our

commitment to develop high performing grid scale renewable energy assets in the state and contribute towards India's decarbonization journey."