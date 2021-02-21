Bagalkot: Final-year medical student ends life; depression blamed

Bagalkot: A 24-year-old medical student commtited suicide at her rented home in Bagalkot's Navanagar on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Sindhurekha CS, a final-year medical student of S Nijalingappa Medical College and H S K Hospital at Bagalkot and a resident of Kolar district.



The death of Sindhurekha left the family members, friends and staff of the college in a shock. A case has been registered at Navanagar police station.

According to the police preliminary report, Sindhurekha used to reside alone at a rented house and her parents live in Bengaluru. Her parents used to visit her once in a month. The incident came to light when one of her friends tried to reach her over the phone but there was no answer. Her friends then arrived at her house to check on her but found her hanging from the ceiling.

"The family members claimed that she had been undergoing treatment for anxiety and depression for the past four years. She has reportedly killed herself because of her poor mental health condition," said police statement.

The police said they were investigating the case from all angles. The victim did not leave behind any suicide note. The cops spoke to her friends and the staff of the private medical college to ascertain possible reasons for her extreme step.