Bahurupi theatre festival inaugurated

Mysuru: Cultural capital Mysuru city has openedits door for theatre buffs with Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana on Saturday.

The annual national theatre festival Bahuroopi -2022 was inaugurated at Vanaranga by environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Tulasi Gowda by moving the

cradle in the backdrop of Lali Haadu, denoting motherhood.

Tulasi Gowda in his message to theatre buffs, said, "I only know how to plant the saplings. You all also plant the saplings, but don't worry about watering them. If you will to grow the tree you will know how to arrange water."

Sandalwood actress Malavika Avinash recalled her close association with Prema Karanth and B V Karanth couple. "Prema Karanth was a family member who

directed the play "Nakkala Rajakumari" which was my first play and was made into a film also, with music by B V Karanth".

Malavika quoted the theme motherhood and she cited references from Rigveda, Upanishad and Indian culture with strong links with motherhood. Malavika referred to Kannada poets and their poetries about mother.

District minister S T Somashekar said, "After a gap of so many days, Mysuru is witnessing a mega event. Rangayana is a theatre hub and we encourage the

theatre activities." Hundreds of people, including theatre enthusiasts thronged the repertory to watch different plays of different

languages.

Beginning today 'Bahuroopi 2022' is all set to entertain theatre enthusiasts up to March 20. A total of 34 plays in 11 languages and international films will entertain theatre buffs. Somashekar also released the Bahuroopi media bulletin and handbook of the National Theatre Festival.